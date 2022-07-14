JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key Out; Direct Link, Steps To Raise Objections

NTA issues JIPMAT 2022 answer key

JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the answer key for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 today, July 14. Along with the provisional answer key, the NTA has also released the JIPMAT 2022 question paper with recorded responses for answer key challenge. JIPMAT provisional answer key and question paper is available on the official website-- jipmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check and download the answer key of JIPMAT 2022 by using their application number.

By using the answer keys, aspirants can calculate their marks and get an idea of their probable JIPMAT score. The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the same by July 16 (upto 11:50 pm). To raise objections, the aspirant need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Visit the official website-- jipmat.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "JIPMAT- 2022 Answer Key Challenge" link.

Enter your application number and security pin.

The JIPMAT answer key will be displayed on the screen.

To raise objection, candidates need to select the question number they wish to challenge.

Now, select the alternate answer and upload any document as required.

Pay the fee to complete the process.

JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key: Direct Link

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared, the NTA said.