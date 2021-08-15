JIPMAT 2021 Provisional Answer Key Released

Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test, JIPMAT 2021, provisional answer key has been released.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 15, 2021 1:51 pm IST

JIPMAT 2021 provisional answer key has been released
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test, JIPMAT 2021, provisional answer key has been released. Those who have appeared in the examination can visit the official website, jipmat.nta.ac.in, and download the provisional answer key. The examination was held on August 10.

JIPMAT 2021: How To Download Answer Key

  • Visit the official website – jipmat.nta.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ' JIPMAT 2021 - Answer Key Challenge'
  • Now, a pop-up will appear on the screen which will give two login options, 'Through Application Number, Password and Security Pin'
  • On the next page, fill in the credentials and the security pin
  • After logging in, the provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and keep a copy of the admit card for future references

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (BBA+MBA) offered by two Indian Institutes of Management, IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

IIM Bodhgaya
