JIPMAT 2021 exam date, details on exam

Due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 till May 31.

The exam, originally scheduled for June 20, may also be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will likely be conducted once there is clarity on the Central Board of Secondary Education's CBSE Class 12 exams, said chairperson of admission at IIM Bodh Gaya Prabhat Ranjan in interaction with Careers360.

“Date of examination was June 20 but we already have shifted our original last date of application form filling to May 31 so we expect that there will be a delay in examination also. But it will be confirmed, the fresh date of examination by NTA once the CBSE plus-two level examination details are out,” said Mr Ranjan.

“It will be somewhere when the IIT Advanced exam happens -- perhaps a week or two before or after. The new dates will be updated on the website as and when we have clarity from the NTA or CBSE. Because without CBSE plus two, we cannot start our course,” Mr Ranjan added.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (BBA+MBA) offered by two Indian Institutes of Management, IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Students who have passed Class 12 or its equivalent from a recognized board can apply for JIPMAT 2021.

In a virtual interaction with Careers360, dignitaries from IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya explained the integrated programme offered by the institutes. The interaction was attended by chairperson of admission, Prabhat Ranjan, IPM committee member, Teena Bharti and chairperson of IIM IPM programme, Raveesh Krishnankutty from IIM Bodh Gaya and Nitin Upadhyay, chairperson of IPM programme at IIM Jammu.

Integrated Management Programme (IPM)

At present, IIMs across the country offer admission to an MBA programme via the Common Admission Test (CAT) which is open to those who have an undergraduate degree.

The Integrated Management Program (IPM) offered by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu paves way for an MBA degree without the CAT. Students can join the course at the undergraduate level, after passing Class 12 and qualifying JIPMAT. For the first three years, students will be enrolled in a BBA programme.

Soon after the completion of a BBA degree, students will be allowed to join the MBA programme given that they fulfil the requirements.

At IIM Bodh Gaya, candidates must maintain a cumulative grade (CGPA) of 5.5 to be able to join the MBA programme. At IIM Jammu, the minimum requirement is CGPA 6, explained Mr Raveesh Krishnankutty.

Those who join the MBA programme attend the same classes as those who join through the IIM CAT.

“This is a great opportunity because students just out of Class 12 can go straight into an IIM. If you look at the five-year integrated programme in management, it will help you to establish those managerial and decision-making capabilities that are really helpful to understand and explore the business space and ecosystems and how trade happens,” said Professor Nitin Upadhyay.

Students who complete the first three-year course are awarded a BBA degree and an MBA degree is awarded after the completion of the next two year.

Professor Teena Bharti informed that IIMs have introduced significant changes at the BBA level which gives students time to imbibe and process the learning at IIMs.

“In the first three years [of the programme] we'll have a semester-based system and from a semester-based pattern we will shift to a trimester-based one which is generally the realm of IIMs,” said Professor Bharti.

“Apart from that, we have divided the curriculum structurally [into three parts]: first into "enabler courses", second, into "discipline-specific courses'' and third into the "enhancement" in which we have focussed on the skill enhancement as well as ability enhancement,” she explained further.