JIPMAT 2021 Exam Today; Here’s Last-Minute Checklist

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) will be conducted this afternoon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 11:07 am IST

JIPMAT 2021 exam will be conducted this afternoon by NTA
New Delhi:

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) will be conducted this afternoon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The JIPMAT 2021 exam will be conducted as a computer-based test from 3 pm to 5:30 pm in 76 cities in India. Before reaching the examination centre, candidates must ensure that they have a printed copy of admit card and valid government ID proof. Those who fail to produce a hard copy of the JIPMAT admit card at the entry gate will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (BBA+MBA) offered by two Indian Institutes of Management, IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

As per the guidelines issued by the Agency, all students appearing in the examination must reach the centre at least an hour prior to the commencement of the examination. The exact reporting time can be checked from the admit card.

Along with the admit card, candidates must take a printout of the self-declaration form and fill in the details as per the instructions mentioned on it.

Those who are having COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated in a separate room.

Students will be required to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines which include wearing masks at all times, regular hand sanitization, marinating distance from one another, etc.

