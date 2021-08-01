JIPMAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link

JIPMAT 2021 Admit Card Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test, or JIPMAT 2021. The admit cards are available on the official websites – nta.ac.in and jipmat.nta.ac.in. The admit cards can be downloaded using application number, and password, or date of birth. JIPMAT Exam 2021 will be conducted on August 10.

NTA will conduct JIPMAT as a Computer Based Test(CBT). Students must note, admit cards are one of the crucial documents that is required to appear in the exam and fulfil the criteria of eligibility as well. However, the NTA has said “the admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions.”

“Issue of admit card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages,” the NTA said.

JIPMAT 2021 Admit Card Direct Link

JIPMAT 2021: How To Download The Admit Card

Visit the official website – jipmat.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ' JIPMAT-2021 Admit Card'

Now, a pop-up will appear on the screen which will give two login options, 'Through Application Number and Password' or 'Through Application Number and Date Of Birth'. Click either of them

On the next page, fill in the credentials and the security pin

After logging in, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a copy of the admit card for future references

NTA has informed that the Admit cards will only be available online and will not be sent by post. to the students. Also, the students are not allowed to mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein.

JIPMAT is held for admission to the five-year integrated programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Students can appear in it after Class 12.