  • Home
  • Education
  • Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists

Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists

Rishika Agarwal, a student of CBSE-affiliated O P Jindal School in Patratu and among the 150 young scientists selected for the programme through a national test.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 25, 2022 12:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Government To Set Up Biggest Hostel For Students Of All Communities In Mumbai: Deputy CM
No Truth In Reports Of Three-Language Formula In Tamil Nadu: School Education Commissioner
Punjab CM, Senior Officers To See 'Delhi Model' Of Education Tomorrow
Kerala Government Didn't Send Officials In Delhi To Study 'Education Model', Says Education Minister
Summer Vacation For Andhra Pradesh Schools From May 6
In Summer, School Bus Should Get Same Priority As Ambulance: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists
Jharkhand student takes part in Young Scientists programme by ISRO
Ramgarh:

A Class 10 student hailing from a rural area in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district will be a part of a team of 150 junior scientists selected from across the country for a two-week-long programme organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Under the Yuva Vigyanik Karyakram (Young Scientists' Programme 2022), the students will be imparted basic knowledge about space science, technology and applications during the programme from May 16-28 to make them aware of emerging trends in science and technology. They would visit laboratories, attend talks by eminent scientists, and witness experimental demonstrations at various ISRO centres, including Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Rishika Agarwal (15), a student of CBSE-affiliated O P Jindal School in Patratu and among the 150 young scientists selected for the programme through a national test, said, "This would be my best summer vacation ever. It would help me realise my dream of becoming a space scientist." Her school principal Sweta Malani said it was a proud moment for the institution.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
jharkhand board ISRO

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE 10th Exam 2022 Live Updates: Semester 2 English Paper Begins; Exam Analysis, Pattern, Date Sheet
Live | ICSE 10th Exam 2022 Live Updates: Semester 2 English Paper Begins; Exam Analysis, Pattern, Date Sheet
CUET Doesn't Infringe Upon Rights Of States, Says Dharmendra Pradhan In letter To Tamil Nadu Minister
CUET Doesn't Infringe Upon Rights Of States, Says Dharmendra Pradhan In letter To Tamil Nadu Minister
JEE Main 2022 Round 1 Application Process Ends Today
JEE Main 2022 Round 1 Application Process Ends Today
NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Check Exam Date
NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Check Exam Date
CBSE To Conduct Live Webinar On Modalities For Conducting Term 2 Exam 2022 Today
CBSE To Conduct Live Webinar On Modalities For Conducting Term 2 Exam 2022 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................