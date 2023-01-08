Jharkhand Schools Up To Class 5 To Remain Closed Till January 16 For Winter Break

Jharkhand schools up to Class 5 will remain closed till Jan 16

Jharkhand government has extended the winter break for primary school students. Schools in Jharkhand earlier scheduled to reopen after winter break tomorrow, January 9, will now remain closed amid the prevailing cold weather conditions till January 15, 2023. The decision to keep the schools closed for Jharkhand students of Kindergarten to Class 5 will be applicable to both private and public schools.

In view of the continuing cold wave situation, academic work in Jharkhand government, non-government aided (including minority) and private schools from Kindergarten to Class 5 have been ordered to halt till January 14, a government statement said. The academic functions for these classes will resume on January 16, it added.

Teachers will, however, attend schools to update all student records online, it said. Midday meals will also be made available to students of government schools during the period of winter break til January 16.

While announcing the extension of the school closure date, the Jharkhand government said: “To provide food security for poor children in the government, non-government aided (including minority) schools, mid-day meal will be provided during this period as before.”

Meanwhile, JAC board has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates for 2022-23 academic session. As per the Jharkhand board timetable 2023, the JAC 10th board exams will start on March 14 and will get over on April 3, 2023. The JAC board Class 12 exam will however be conducted between March 14 and April 5, 2023.