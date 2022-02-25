  • Home
The Jharkhand government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 12 students in all districts from March 7.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 25, 2022 5:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Jharkhand Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 to 12 In All Districts From March 7
The school reopening decision was announced on Friday, February 25
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Jharkhand government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 12 students in all districts from March 7, news agency ANI quoted the state Health Minister as saying.

The restrictions have been removed on offline classes in schools of 7 districts, including Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela, Simdega and Bokaro where the schools had earlier opened for Classes 9 to 12 only.

The school reopening decision was announced on Friday, February 25, after a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by the Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"A meeting of disaster management was held today under the leadership of the Chief Minister. In which it has been decided that the ban has been removed from class-1 to class-9 in 7 districts. Now schools will be opened for all classes from March 7," news agency ANI quoted Jharkhand Health Minister as saying.

As per the ANI report, the Jharkhand government has also allowed parks, tourist places, and swimming pools to reopen in the state, while the 8 pm restrictions on markets also stand removed.

"Restaurants and bars are allowed to function with 100% capacity. Gatherings and fairs continue to be prohibited," the state health minister said.

Education News
