Jharkhand Schools, Colleges Closed As State Issues New COVID Guidelines

COVID-19: Jharkhand schools, colleges closed

Jharkhand has announced to shut down all the state educational institutions including schools and colleges as part of its week-long ‘Swasthya Suraksha Saptaha’ from April 22 to April 29. This has been done to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections in the state. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the curfew will be in place till 6 am on April 29.

The state will be closing down all its educational institutions including schools, colleges, technical institutions,coaching classes and other training institutions. The students will be imparted education via digital means such as online classes.

Jharkhand’s Home, Prison, and Disaster Management department has issued new COVID-19 guidelines and has mandated the state to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. It has directed to close down all the educational institutions and called for online classes.

It said in an official notification that, “All educational institutions including schools, colleges, ITI, skill development centres, coaching classes, tuition classes, training institutions shall be closed”.

“Digital content or online education shall be provided to the students”, the department added.

It further said that all the examinations conducted by various authorities Jharkhand government will remain postponed.

Jharkhand Academic Council has postponed JAC Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. These exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to May 21. Earlier this week, the JAC postponed practical exams for Classes 10, and 12. The practical exams started on April 6. New dates for the board exams have not been announced yet.