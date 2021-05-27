Jharkhand To Promote Students Of Classes 9 To 11 Without Exams

Jharkhand has cancelled Classes 9 to 11 exams, students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks

The Jharkhand Government has decided to promote the students of Class 9 to Class 11 to the next classes without exams. Considering the ongoing Covid situation in the nation, the state government has decided to promote the students on the basis of internal assessment as a-one time measure for the academic year 2020-21. To get latest updates about board exams through SMS/E-mail click here and subscribe.

In an official statement issued by the Jharkhand Government, it said, although the academic year concluded on March 31 for the students of Classes 9 to 11, new classes could not commence as exams were kept on hold. Students of Classes 9 to 11 who have been promoted to the next classes now will be able to continue their classes online. It also said that the schools are “unlikely to reopen in coming months".

The board had earlier already promoted the students upto Class 8 to their next classes.

Jharkhand Class 12 Exams

On Sunday, May 23, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said conducting the Class 12 board exams in the state would not be appropriate in the wake of the present Covid situation.

"If the suggestions received from the stakeholders are considered, there is a consensus on postponement of the examination... People feel that maintaining social distance will not be possible if the exams are conducted and children can get infected..." Mr Soren said after participating in a meeting convened by the Centre on the Class 12 board exams.

Many students and their families are going though mental stress, while several children have lost near and dear ones, he said, adding, conducting the examinations under such circumstances would be inappropriate.