Jharkhand: No Compartment Exam For Class 8 Students, To Be Promoted With 20% Grace Marks

Jharkhand: Class 8 Students To Be Promoted With 20% Grace Marks

Students of Class 8 from Jharkhand who failed in their board exams will not have to sit for compartment exams this year. Chief Minister Hemant Soren on November 4 approved the proposal of republishing Class 8 board exam results, by awarding 20% grace marks to the candidates who could not pass earlier.

The decision to pass JAC Class 8 board exam students without re-exam has been made in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM, in view of COVID-19, has approved the proposal to award 20% grace marks and pass students who could not pass in the Class 8 board exams 2020 conducted by the Jharkhand Education Council (JAC)” Chief Minister’s Office, Jharkhand, said on the microblogging website Twitter.

Class 8 board exams in Jharkhand was conducted from January 24, 2020.

According to reports, over 5 lakh candidates from Jharkhand appeared in Class 8 board exams this year. More than 3 lakh students qualified for the next higher class.