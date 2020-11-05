Jharkhand: No Compartment Exam For Class 8 Students, To Be Promoted With 20% Grace Marks
Students of Class 8 from Jharkhand who failed in their board exams will be promoted to the next higher class by awarding 20% grace marks.
Students of Class 8 from Jharkhand who failed in their board exams will not have to sit for compartment exams this year. Chief Minister Hemant Soren on November 4 approved the proposal of republishing Class 8 board exam results, by awarding 20% grace marks to the candidates who could not pass earlier.
The decision to pass JAC Class 8 board exam students without re-exam has been made in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM, in view of COVID-19, has approved the proposal to award 20% grace marks and pass students who could not pass in the Class 8 board exams 2020 conducted by the Jharkhand Education Council (JAC)” Chief Minister’s Office, Jharkhand, said on the microblogging website Twitter.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री @HemantSorenJMM ने #COVID19 के परिपेक्ष में झारखंड अधिविध परिषद द्वारा वर्ष 2020 में आयोजित की गई 8वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में अनुत्तीर्ण परीक्षार्थियों को 20% ग्रेस देकर परीक्षाफल को पुनः प्रकाशित करने और विशेष परीक्षा आयोजित नहीं करने के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकृति दी— Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) November 4, 2020
Class 8 board exams in Jharkhand was conducted from January 24, 2020.
According to reports, over 5 lakh candidates from Jharkhand appeared in Class 8 board exams this year. More than 3 lakh students qualified for the next higher class.