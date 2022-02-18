Search
Jharkhand: Model Schools In 24 Districts To Be Ready By December 2022

The construction of model schools across 24 districts of Jharkhand is scheduled to be completed by December 2022.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 18, 2022 2:02 pm IST
Source: PTI
Ranchi:

The Jharkhand government on Thursday said it will ensure that construction of model schools in all districts are completed by December 2022, aiming at imparting quality education on par with public schools. Work on building 325 model schools at the block level will start thereafter, an official release said.

The construction of model schools across 24 districts of Jharkhand is scheduled to be completed by December 2022. The state government is planning to establish three model schools per district, throughout the state.

"These include a district school, a girls’ high school and a Kasturba Vidyalaya. Once the school building is ready, the government would start providing books and other resources in accordance with patterns followed by private schools," it said.

The model schools will provide high standards of education and modern infrastructure to children coming from poor families.

The Jharkhand government is working expeditiously to complete the construction of at least two model school buildings in 13 districts, the release said.

