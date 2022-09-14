Jharkhand JCECE 2022 Counselling Process Begins For JEE Main Candidates
JCECE Counselling 2022: The last date to apply for the counselling process is September 20. The final merit list will be published on September 24
JCECE Counselling 2022: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has commenced the counselling process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) qualified candidates. As per the schedule, the JEE Main 2022 candidates can apply online for the counselling process at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in till September 20. ALSO READ | JEE Advanced Result: "Offline Classes Challenging But Better Than Online," Says PwD Topper Ojas Maheshwari
The JCECEB will also provide opportunity to aspirants to make corrections in the application process. The candidates can edit the application form from September 21 to 22. The final merit list will be released on September 24.
JCECE 2022 Counselling: How To Apply
- Visit the official website- jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
- Click on the application process link
- Then provide details on JEE Main result, upload relevant documents
- Once done, pay the application fee and click on submit
- Download, and take a print out for further reference.
JCECE 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required
- Class 10 admit card or Birth Certificate for verification of date of birth
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Domicile certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- PwD Certificate (if applicable)
- TFW Certificate (if applicable).
The JCECE 2022 counselling process includes registration, filling choices, payment of counselling fees, choice locking and seat allotment.