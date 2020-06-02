Jharkhand JAC 9th Class Result 2020: Live Update

JAC Class 9th result is expected to be announced at 1 pm today.

The JAC Class 9th result is expected today. JAC or the Jharkhand Academic Council had conducted the exam in January. The JAC Class 9th result will be released at 2 pm, a source close to NDTV has confirmed. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of the JAC. Close to 4.2 lakh students had appeared for Class 9th exam in schools affiliated to JAC.

JAC 9th Class Result (Link 1)

JAC 9th Class Result (Link 2)

JAC 9th Class Result 2020 At 2 pm: Live Update





June 2, 1.40 pm: The official websites for JAC Class 9th result are jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

June 2, 1.35 pm: The JAC Class 9th result will be released at 2 pm, as per sources close to NDTV.

June 2, 1.30 pm: The official website of JAC is not responding now.

June 2, 1.25 pm: The JAC 9th Class result will be available on the official website. Students download the result from the official website only.

June 2, 1.20 pm: In case the official website of JAC doesn't respond students should wait for a while and retry later.

June 2, 1.10 pm: After downloading the online marksheet, students need to check the details.

June 2, 1.05 pm: Students need to login to the JAC exam result website to check their result

June 2, 1.00 pm: JAC will announce the Class 9 result anytime soon.

June 2, 12.50 pm: For Class 10, the JAC portal will broadcast a live evaluation process. As per a report, through CCTV cameras, to keep an eye on the precautionary measures followed at various centres.

June 2, 12.40 pm: JAC will release the Class 9th result anytime soon.

June 2, 12.35 pm: The JAC will release Class 10, Class 12 results this month. The evaluation process has already begun.

June 2, 12.30 pm: Soon after the JAC 9th class result is out, students are suggested to contact the school for details on how to get the certificates and mark sheet.

June 2, 12.25 pm: Schools will reopen after a decision is taken with the stakeholders. The decision to reopen schools will be taken in July.

June 2, 12.20 pm: Schools have remained close in Jharkhand and all other states in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. In Jharkhand board exams were completed before the lockdown was imposed.

June 2, 12.15 pm: Details about the new academic session will be given by the JAC to the qualified students. Due to COVID-19 pandemic schools across the nation have adopted online methods of teaching.

June 2, 12.10 pm: The JAC 9th Class result was scheduled to be announced in March. But the result was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JAC Class 9th result today

June 2, 12.01 pm: The official website of JAC may slow down after the result is out. Students should wait for a while and retry later.

June 2, 11.55 am: The JAC 9th result will be released for regular and additional students. The board will announce the dates for supplementary exam, if allowed, on the official website later.

June 2, 11.50 am: Students who qualify the Class 9th exam will be promoted to the Class 10th and will appear for the board exams.

June 2, 11.45 am: Students should check the JAC result from the official websites only.

June 2, 11.40 am: Marksheet and pass certificate will be issued to students later. The JAC may adopt social distancing rules for distribution of mark sheet. Recently the Nagaland board had asked school authorities to follow social distancing practices to distribute answer sheet.

June 2, 11.35 am: JAC Class 11 result is also expected soon. Last year the result was released on June 11.

June 2, 11.30 am: As per reports, the Class 8 result will be declared this week.

June 2, 11.25 am: Close to 4.2 lakh students will receive the Class 9th result today in Jharkhand.

June 2, 11.20 am: Students should download the result mark sheet immediately and take its printout. Official documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board after the result declaration.

June 2, 11.15 am: Students can check the JAC Class 9th result using roll number or name.

June 2, 11.10 am: JAC may also allow students to apply for re-verification or re-evaluation. Details regarding this will be announced by the Board shortly.

June 2, 11.05 am: Though the JAC has not given any confirmation on the result date, reports have quoted the JAC Secretary saying that the Class 9th result will be released today at 1 pm.

June 2, 11.00 am: The JAC is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results soon.

June 2, 10.55 am: The JAC 9th result were scheduled to be released in March. However the result was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed due to COVID-19.

June 2, 10.50 am: JAC Class 9th exam was held in January.

June 2, 10.45 am: As per reports, JAC Class 9th result is expected today.