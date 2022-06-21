Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JAC Secondary, Inter Science result 2022 at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will declare the JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th result 2022 Science today, June 21. Jharkhand Board result 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Apart from jac.jharkhand.gov.in, the JAC Class 10th result 2022 and JAC Class 12th result 2022 will also be made available at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. JAC Jharkhand board held the Class 10, 12 board exams in March-April. JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Browse: Best Colleges in Jharkhand after 12th, Access Now!

School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto will declare the Class 10 Secondary and Class 12th Inter Science results at 2:30 pm. As many as 2,81,436 had appeared for the Class 12 JAC exam, while 3,99,010 appeared in matriculation, 10th exam, this year.

Last year, JAC Class 10th results were announced on July 29. The state recorded 95.93 pass percentage last year in Class 10. As many as 2,70,931 students secured the first division and 1,33,924 were placed in the second division.

The JAC 12th result Science result was declared on July 30 last year. The pass percentage last year was 64 per cent. Jharkhand JAC 12th exam was canceled last year due to the covid pandemic. The students were evaluated through an alternate marking scheme. Last year, students were marked on the basis of their performance in Class 11 where 80 per cent of weightage were allotted to written exams and teh remaining 20 per cent of weightage to the practical exams.