Jharkhand (JAC) Class 10, 12 Practical Exams Postponed

JAC Board Exams 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the deferment of Classes 10 and 12 practical examinations in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 16, 2021 9:29 am IST

New Delhi:

Two days after the Centre cancelled CBSE Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the deferment of Classes 10 and 12 practical examinations in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The JAC had already begun the practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 on April 6. No announcement has been made so far on the conduct of theory examinations.

"All the practical examinations of Class 10 and 12 of the year 2021 are postponed with immediate effect. Further information in this regard will be published later," reads a ticker flashing on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Classes 10 and 12 board examinations were slated to be conducted from May 4 to May 21. JAC had revised the examination dates. Earlier, the board exams were scheduled to begin on March 9 and continue till March 26, 2021.

The admit cards for the board exams 2021 have been released by the board.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and considering difficulties faced by the students, the board had earlier reduced its syllabus by 40 per cent.

