Check JAC 10th, 12th exams schedule

JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022: A total of 6.8 lakh (6,80,446) students will take the class 10 (matriculation) and class 12 (intermediate) exams in offline mode from Thursday, March 24. Around 2.81 lakh (2,81,436) will appear in Class 12 exam, and 3.99 lakh (3,99,010) in matriculation, 10th exam this year.

The class 10, 12 exams will be held in two shifts, 10th exam in morning shift, and 12th exam in afternoon shift.

The class 10, 12 exams will be held following Covid-19 protocols, students need to follow necessary Covid-19 protocols- carrying masks, hand sanitisers along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. They also need to carry the hall ticket, which is available to download at the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac.

JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Covid-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

Jharkhand Academic Council JAC 10th, 12th exams will be conducted in both the shifts- morning and afternoon. Students will have to report at least 30 minutes before the set exam timing to check their designated seats Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam Students need to carry the admit cards to the exam centre Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

The JAC 10th, 12th exams will be concluded on April 25. For details on JAC exam, please visit the website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac.