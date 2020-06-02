  • Home
Jharkhand Board class 9 results are expected today. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release 9th board exam results on its official website. The examinations were held in January 2020. Close to 4.2 lakh students had registered for the 9th board exams in the state.

Jharkhand Board (JAC) To Announce Class 9th Result Today
JAC class 9 result will be released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com
New Delhi:

Jharkhand Board class 9 results are expected today. The result will be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on its official website. The Class 9th examinations in Jharkhand were held in January 2020 and the results were expected in March. Close to 4.2 lakh students had registered for the 9th board exams in the state.

Reports have quoted JAC Chairperson saying that the Class 9th result will be released at 1 pm today.

The official websites for JAC Class 9th result are jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Candidates should keep a copy of the online mark statement. Original marksheet and pass certificate for promotion to class 10 will be provided to the students by the Council through their respective schools. Students should either contact their school or else check the Council's website for an update in this regard.

The Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be released next. The JAC had completed conducting the exams on February 28.

In 2019, 70.77 per cent students passed in the Jharkhand Board 10th exam. In class 12, 57 per cent students passed in the Science stream, 70.44 per cent students passed in the Commerce stream, and 79.91 per cent students passed in the Arts stream.

JAC results
