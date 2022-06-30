  • Home
Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts, Commerce, Vocational Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link Here

JAC 12th Result 2022: The Jharkhand 12th board result 2022 is now available on the official website-- jacresults.com.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 30, 2022 4:56 pm IST
Check details on JAC 12th result 2022

JAC 12th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the JAC Inter (Class 12) Arts, Commerce, Vocational results 2022 today, June 30. The Jharkhand 12th board result 2022 is now available on the official website-- jacresults.com. To download the JAC Inter 12th results, the students need to enter their roll code and roll number. JAC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

The Jharkhand Board 12th result 2022 for Arts, Commerce, Vocational streams is also available at jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. The JAC Inter results can also be checked through SMS. To get the JAC 12th Arts result, JAC 12th Commerce result, and JAC 12th Vocational result on your mobile through SMS, type RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number and send it to 56263.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2022: Direct Link

JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022: Direct Link

JAC 12th Vocational Result 2022: Direct Link

Around one lakh students appeared in the Inter board exam in Jharkhand this year. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in aggregate and overall to clear the Class 12 exam successfully.

