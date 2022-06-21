  • Home
JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022: The Class 10, 12 Science results are now available on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in. The pass percentage in the 10th exam was 95.60, while 91.42 per cent students passed in 12th Science

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 21, 2022 3:26 pm IST
JAC result 2022 is available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in
New Delhi:

JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10 and Class 12 Science results 2022 are now available on the websites- jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in. The Class 10, 12 Science results links are now activated on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, students can download the scorecard using roll number, date of birth. The overall pass percentage in the secondary exam was 95.60 per cent, while 91.42 per cent students cleared the intermediate science exam. JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

To check JAC 10th, 12th Science results 2022, students need to visit the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in. Click on the respective result link, use your roll number and date of birth. JAC 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2022: Websites, Direct Link To Check

  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • jacresults.com
  • jac.nic.in.

Over 6 lakh students appeared in the JAC 10th, 12th Scienc exams; 3.9 lakh (3,99,010) students in Matric exam and 2.81 lakh (2,81,436) students in inter science exam 2022.

The students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical exams separately and in aggregate to clear the exams.

