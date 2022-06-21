  • Home
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022 Today At Jac.jharkhand.gov.in; How To Check

The Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Science results 2022 will be announced by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto at 2:30 pm.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 21, 2022 1:33 pm IST

Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Science results 2022 today at 2:30 pm

Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10 and Class 12 Science results 2022 will be declared today, June 21. The Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto at 2:30 pm on the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

This year, as many as 3.9 lakh (3,99,010) students appeared in the JAC Matric 10th exams, while, a total of 2,81,436 candidates appeared for the Class 12 Inter exams. The JAC Jharkhand Board exams were conducted in March-April.

How To Check JAC 10th Result 2022:

  • Visit the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

  • Click on the "JAC 10th, 12th Result" link.

  • Enter all the required details and click on submit.

  • The JAC 10th, 12th Science results will appear on the screen.

  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Students are required to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in theory and practical exams separately. They will also have to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate to pass the JAC board examination.

