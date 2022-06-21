  • Home
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022 Declared; 95.60% Pass In 10th, 91.42% In 12th

JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022: A total of 95.60 per cent students passed in the 10th, while the pass percentage in the intermediate Science exam was 91.42 per cent. Check JAC 10th, 12th result 2022 on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 21, 2022 3:03 pm IST

Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022 Declared; 95.60% Pass In 10th, 91.42% In 12th
JAC 10th, 12th Science result 2022 declared
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday, June 21 announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Science exams 2022. A total of 95.60 per cent students passed in the 10th, while the pass percentage in the intermediate Science exam was 91.42 per cent. JAC 10th, 12th Science result 2022 is available now on the official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in. JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

A total of 3.9 lakh (3,99,010) students appeared in the JAC Matric 10th exams this year, while as many as 2,81,436 candidates appeared in the Jharkhand Board Inter exams 2022.

To check JAC 10th, 12th Science result 2022 on the official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, use your roll number, date of birth. JAC 10th, 12th science result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Students are required to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in theory and practical exams separately. The students who could not perform well in the secondary, intermediate exams, can apply for revaluation or appear for the compartment exams to be held later.

