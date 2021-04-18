Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Postponed Amid COVID Surge

Image credit: Shutterstock JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th board exam 2021 postponed (representational photo)

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th board exam 2021: Class 10 and 12 final exams of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) have been postponed amid the second wave of COVID-19, an official statement said. The council will review the situation on June 1 and take further decisions regarding the conduct of these actions, it added. These exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to May 21. Earlier this week, the JAC postponed practical exams for Classes 10, and 12. The practical exams started on April 6.

Due to the surge in COVID19 cases, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) postpones examinations of Class 10th and 12th. A meeting will be held on June 1 to review the situation, & further decision will be taken according to the situation: JAC — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

"All the practical examinations of Class 10 and 12 of the year 2021 are postponed with immediate effect. Further information in this regard will be published later," the JAC had said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has already announced postponement of Class 12 board exams and cancellation of Class 10 final exams. Both the boards will promote Class 10 students following alternative methods of assessment.

After CBSE’s announcement, and keeping in view the current situation of COVID-19, many state boards have decided to promote, cancel their board exams.

On April 18, the National Testing Agency (NTA) deferred the April session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the undergraduate engineering admission test. The exams are being held in four sessions this year and two sessions, February and March, have already been conducted.