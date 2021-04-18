  • Home
  Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Postponed Amid COVID Surge

Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Postponed Amid COVID Surge

JAC 10th, 12th exam 2021: Class 10 and 12 final exams of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) have been postponed amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 18, 2021 2:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th board exam 2021 postponed (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th board exam 2021: Class 10 and 12 final exams of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) have been postponed amid the second wave of COVID-19, an official statement said. The council will review the situation on June 1 and take further decisions regarding the conduct of these actions, it added. These exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to May 21. Earlier this week, the JAC postponed practical exams for Classes 10, and 12. The practical exams started on April 6.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

"All the practical examinations of Class 10 and 12 of the year 2021 are postponed with immediate effect. Further information in this regard will be published later," the JAC had said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has already announced postponement of Class 12 board exams and cancellation of Class 10 final exams. Both the boards will promote Class 10 students following alternative methods of assessment.

After CBSE’s announcement, and keeping in view the current situation of COVID-19, many state boards have decided to promote, cancel their board exams.

On April 18, the National Testing Agency (NTA) deferred the April session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the undergraduate engineering admission test. The exams are being held in four sessions this year and two sessions, February and March, have already been conducted.

