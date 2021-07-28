  • Home
  • Education
  • Jharkhand Government To Provide Free Books To Class 9, 10 Students

Jharkhand Government To Provide Free Books To Class 9, 10 Students

The Jharkhand government has approved a proposal to provide free textbooks to students studying in Classes 9 and 10 in government schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 8:31 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

30 Government Schools In Delhi Will Come Under Newly Formed Education Board From 2021-22 Session
Delhi Board Of School Education To Start With 30 Affiliated Schools From August
Rajasthan: Government English-Medium Schools Receive Over 60,000 Applications
Schools In Uttarakhand To Reopen For Classes 6 To 12 From August 1
Madhya Pradesh: Schools Reopen For Class 12 Students
Chhattisgarh Schools To Resume For Classes 10, 12 From August 2
Jharkhand Government To Provide Free Books To Class 9, 10 Students
Jharkhand government school students of Class 9 and 10 will get free textbooks
Ranchi:

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide free textbooks to students studying in Classes 9 and 10 in government schools. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a government spokesperson said "Approval was given to provide free textbooks annually to all categories of students enrolled and studying in classes 9 and 10 in government schools of Jharkhand," the spokesperson said.

The Jharkhand cabinet gave its nod for a revised electrification project through Solar PV Microgrid and Solar stand-alone system for 246 villages, up from the previous 230 villages under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, the spokesperson said.

The revised estimate of the project is Rs 109 crore. The cabinet also extended various centrally sponsored schemes till March 31, 2022, following a decision in this regard by the Centre.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jharkhand government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU, Delhi University Entrance Exams Dates Announced; Check Here
JNU, Delhi University Entrance Exams Dates Announced; Check Here
CLAT 2021 Result Today; Where, How To Check
CLAT 2021 Result Today; Where, How To Check
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: Latest News Live Updates
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: Latest News Live Updates
CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UP Board Result Date, Time Live Updates
Live | UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UP Board Result Date, Time Live Updates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................