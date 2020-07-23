  • Home
  • Education
  • Jharkhand Government To Award Meritorious Students Of Annual, Secondary, Intermediate Exams

Jharkhand Government To Award Meritorious Students Of Annual, Secondary, Intermediate Exams

Jharkhand government has decided to provide incentives to meritorious students of annual, secondary and intermediate exams held in 2020 by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 23, 2020 2:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Allows Oral Exam For Failed Students of Classes 9 And 11
CBSE Releases Guidelines For Educating Children With Special Needs During COVID-19
Don't Collect Fees During Closure: Gujarat Government To Unaided Schools
Rajasthan Boy From Government School Scores 99.2% In 12th Exam, Earns Praise From Education Minister
Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Expected This Week
Rajasthan Board 12th Result For Arts Stream Soon
Jharkhand Government To Award Meritorious Students Of Annual, Secondary, Intermediate Exams
Jharkhand cabinet approved plan to award meritorious students of 10th, 12th, and annual exams
New Delhi:

Jharkhand government has decided to provide incentives to meritorious students of annual, secondary and intermediate exams held in 2020 by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). JAC holds exams for class 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 and has released annual and board exam result for all these classes.

The decision to award incentive to toppers was taken in a cabinet meeting held on July 22, 2020.

"Approval has been given for fixation and adoption of new logo of Jharkhand State Government and to provide incentives to meritorious students of annual, secondary and intermediate exam 2020 under Jharkhand state," Jharkhand Chief Minister tweeted from his account. (Original tweet in Hindi)

JAC 12th result was announced on July 17. In class 12 exam, 82.53 per cent students passed in the arts stream, 77.37 per cent passed in the commerce stream, and 58.99 per cent passed in Science stream.

JAC 11th result was announced on July 4. The overall pass percentage of JAC Class 11 was 95.53 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 95.45 per cent and 95.61 per cent for girls.

JAC 10th result was announced on July 8. Over 3.85 lakh students appeared for 10th board exams in Jharkhand and 75.01 per cent students passed. Pass percentage among boys was 75.88 per cent and among girls was 74.25 per cent.

JAC 9th results were announced on June 2 and JAC 8th results were announced on June 4.

Click here for more Education News
Jharkhand Academic Council 10th Examination Jharkhand Academic Council 12th Examination jharkhand academic council JAC results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
After IITs, Centre Eases Admission Rules For NITs, Other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions
After IITs, Centre Eases Admission Rules For NITs, Other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions
603 Out Of 818 Universities Have Conducted Exams Or Are Planning To Conduct Them: UGC
603 Out Of 818 Universities Have Conducted Exams Or Are Planning To Conduct Them: UGC
Private Schools In Gujarat Stop Online Classes After Government’s “No Fee” Order
Private Schools In Gujarat Stop Online Classes After Government’s “No Fee” Order
COVID-19: Conducting Exams In Universities In MCQs Format Not Feasible Alternative, Say Academicians
COVID-19: Conducting Exams In Universities In MCQs Format Not Feasible Alternative, Say Academicians
Maharashtra Allows Oral Exam For Failed Students of Classes 9 And 11
Maharashtra Allows Oral Exam For Failed Students of Classes 9 And 11
.......................... Advertisement ..........................