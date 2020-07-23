Jharkhand Government To Award Meritorious Students Of Annual, Secondary, Intermediate Exams

Jharkhand cabinet approved plan to award meritorious students of 10th, 12th, and annual exams

Jharkhand government has decided to provide incentives to meritorious students of annual, secondary and intermediate exams held in 2020 by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). JAC holds exams for class 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 and has released annual and board exam result for all these classes.

The decision to award incentive to toppers was taken in a cabinet meeting held on July 22, 2020.

"Approval has been given for fixation and adoption of new logo of Jharkhand State Government and to provide incentives to meritorious students of annual, secondary and intermediate exam 2020 under Jharkhand state," Jharkhand Chief Minister tweeted from his account. (Original tweet in Hindi)

झारखंड राज्य सरकार के नए logo के निर्धारण एवं अंगीकरण एवं झारखंड राज्य अंतर्गत वार्षिक, माध्यमिक एवं इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा 2020 के मेधावी छात्र-छात्राओं को प्रोत्साहन राशि प्रदान करने की स्वीकृति दी गई। — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) July 22, 2020

JAC 12th result was announced on July 17. In class 12 exam, 82.53 per cent students passed in the arts stream, 77.37 per cent passed in the commerce stream, and 58.99 per cent passed in Science stream.

JAC 11th result was announced on July 4. The overall pass percentage of JAC Class 11 was 95.53 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 95.45 per cent and 95.61 per cent for girls.

JAC 10th result was announced on July 8. Over 3.85 lakh students appeared for 10th board exams in Jharkhand and 75.01 per cent students passed. Pass percentage among boys was 75.88 per cent and among girls was 74.25 per cent.

JAC 9th results were announced on June 2 and JAC 8th results were announced on June 4.