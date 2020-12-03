Image credit: Twitter @prdjharkhand Jharkhand Felicitates State’s JAC, CBSE, ICSE Class 10, 12 Toppers

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand has felicitated several students of Class 10, Class 12 and those who have been selected in medical and engineering programmes. The Chief Minister awarded the toppers in the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), CBSE and ICSE Board in 2020. During the felicitation ceremony, Mr Soren also launched Digi School for elementary classes and Learnytic 2.0 platform for Secondary and Higher Secondary classes under Digital Education operated for government schools within the state.

Jharkhand Board had announced the Class 10 results 2020 on July 8. As many as 1,48,051 students have been placed in first division, 12,24,036 in second division, and 16,841 in third division. The Class 12 JAC results 2020 were declared on July 22.

The Chief Minister has awarded laptops and citations to eight students of the state who were selected in medical and engineering courses. These awards were presented under the "Akanksha" program. A mentor of the state Akanksha Center was also symbolically honored by the Chief Minister.

In the program, the Chief Minister also released a training manual developed under the book Sanitation Protection and School Health Program.

The Information and Public Relations Department, Jharkhand Government, in their micro blogging site said: “Hemant Soren has awarded incentives to the students who have topped the state level in the Matriculation and Intermediate Examination of Jharkhand Intermediate Academic Council (JAC), CBSE and ICSE Board in 2020.”

It further added: “The Minister has awarded laptops and citations to 8 students selected in medical and engineering for their outstanding performance under "Akanksha" program. A mentor teacher of the state "Akanksha" Center was also symbolically honored by the Chief Minister.”