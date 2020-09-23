Image credit: Twitter -- @Jagarnathji_mla Jharkhand Education Minister Gifts Cars To Class 10, 12 Board Toppers

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto on September 23 gifted cars to the toppers of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The board exam results in Jharkhand were announced in July. During the declaration of results, JAC did not announce the names of Class 10 and Class 12 toppers.

According to reports, the state education minister, while declaring Class 10 board results, announced that he will gift cars to the toppers.

“This is for those promising students who stood first securing highest marks in Class 10 and 12 board examination,” Mr Mahato said on social media.

The keys of the cars were handed over on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Late Binod Bihari Mahato, founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

The 10th pass Education Minister of Jharkhand recently took admission to Intermediate classes to continue his education. “There is no age limit to study”, the minister said.

कुछ लोग पूछते हैं कि ,मैं इंटर की पढ़ाई कब करूंगा ? कैसे करूंगा ?

तो यह उनके ही लिए है। मैंने पुस्तकें खरीद ली हैं। जब - जहाँ अवसर मिलता है, पढ़ाई करता हूँ। महान लोगों ने ,सड़क किनारे स्ट्रीट लाइट के नीचे, कभी रेलवे प्लेटफॉर्म पर बैठ कर पढ़ाई की है। वे सभी प्रेरणास्रोत हैं मेरे। pic.twitter.com/hSRLSoHbKd — Jagarnath Mahto (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@Jagarnathji_mla) September 16, 2020

Other states have made similar gestures to encourage students who do well in board exams. In Assam, students who score 75% marks are given the Anandaram Borooah Award -- a cash prize of Rs 20,000. Under the Pragyan Bharti scheme, 22,000 girl students who scored first division in Class 12 board exams will receive scooties.

Haryana Education Minister Om Prakash Yadav had previously announced a cash reward of Rs. 21,000 to state topper in Class 12 board exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Government announced Rs 1 lakh cash and a laptop for Class 10, 12 board toppers. The government had also promised to build roads (Gaurav Path) to felicitate them.