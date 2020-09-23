  • Home
Jharkhand Education Minister Gifts Cars To Class 10, 12 Board Toppers

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto on September 23 gifted cars to the toppers of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 23, 2020 4:42 pm IST

Image credit: Twitter -- @Jagarnathji_mla
New Delhi:

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto on September 23 gifted cars to the toppers of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The board exam results in Jharkhand were announced in July. During the declaration of results, JAC did not announce the names of Class 10 and Class 12 toppers.

According to reports, the state education minister, while declaring Class 10 board results, announced that he will gift cars to the toppers.

“This is for those promising students who stood first securing highest marks in Class 10 and 12 board examination,” Mr Mahato said on social media.

The keys of the cars were handed over on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Late Binod Bihari Mahato, founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

The 10th pass Education Minister of Jharkhand recently took admission to Intermediate classes to continue his education. “There is no age limit to study”, the minister said.

Other states have made similar gestures to encourage students who do well in board exams. In Assam, students who score 75% marks are given the Anandaram Borooah Award -- a cash prize of Rs 20,000. Under the Pragyan Bharti scheme, 22,000 girl students who scored first division in Class 12 board exams will receive scooties.

Haryana Education Minister Om Prakash Yadav had previously announced a cash reward of Rs. 21,000 to state topper in Class 12 board exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Government announced Rs 1 lakh cash and a laptop for Class 10, 12 board toppers. The government had also promised to build roads (Gaurav Path) to felicitate them.

