Jharkhand declares compartmental results for classes 10 and 12

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced compartmental results for Classes 10 and 12 on its official website www.jacresults.com. It released the results for Class 10 final examinations on December 28 and for Class 12 examinations today. The students can check their respective results by using their roll code and roll number. The Jharkhand board examination of Class 12 compartmental was conducted by the JAC from November 6 to November 13, 2020 while Class 10 from November 9 to November 13. JAC Classes 10 and 12 compartmental board examinations were held across 1,432 centers.

Class 12 results have been declared separately for Arts, Commerce and Science students.

Click here for Class 12 Arts results

Click here for Class 12 Commerce results

Click here for Class 12 Science results

Class 10 results can be checked here

Steps to check Classes 10 and 12 results for JAC compartmental examinations 2020

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council www.jharupdate.com

Click on ‘JAC 12th compartmental results’ or ‘JAC 10th compartmental results’

Students will be directed to the login window. Class 10 students need to enter their roll number and roll code. Class 12 students need to select their course stream, that is Science, Arts or Commerce and then enter their roll number and roll code to obtain the results

Take a printout of the results or download a soft PDF copy for further use

Jharkhand Academic Council also gave the marks division as per grades.

A+ and excellent remark for 80% above

A and very good remark for 60% to less than 80%

B+ and good remark for 45% to less than 60%

B and average remark to 33% to less than 45 %

C and marginal remark to below 33%

Jharkhand Education Ministry had earlier announced scholarships for all the underprivileged students who excel in their Classes 10 and 12 final examinations at state-level.