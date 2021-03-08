Jharkhand Classes 10, 12 Board Exams From May 4

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conduct the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations from May 4 to May 21. Earlier, the board exams were scheduled to begin on March 9 and continue till March 26, 2021. The revised schedule has been uploaded on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The examinations of Class 10 will be held in the first shift — 9:45 am to 1 pm, and the Class 12 examinations in the second shift— 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held from April 6 to April 27.

Class 10 examinations will commence with Commerce, Home Science papers and Class 12 exams will begin with Vocational paper. On May 21, the last day of boards, Class 10 students will write Science paper and Class 12 students will appear in Biology (Botony+Zoology), Business Mathematics, and Home Science papers.

Classes 10, 12 Date Sheet: Direct Link

“Answer sheets will be arranged by the respective schools for the practical examination. All schools must submit the result of the practical examination by April 30 to the District Education Officer Office. If there are no marks in the standard mark sheet, students will be considered absent, and no representation will be entertained later,” the official notice read.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and considering difficulties faced by the students, the board has earlier reduced its syllabus by 40 per cent. Students can access the reduced syllabus, and model question papers for the board examination from the official website.

The upcoming board examinations will be held at designated centres across the state following COVID-19 protocols.