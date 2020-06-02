Jharkhand Class 9th Result 2020: Live Update

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 9th result today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of the JAC. Close to 4.2 lakh students had appeared for Class 9th exam in schools affiliated to JAC.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 2, 2020 10:47 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Jharkhand Board (JAC) To Announce Class 9th Result Today
Kashmir Students Ask Punjab Chief Minister To Relax Fee Submission Dates in Universities
Authorities In Kashmir Planning To Reopen Schools From Mid-June
Cancel University Exams, Promote All Students: NSUI Writes To Delhi Government
COVID-19 Lockdown: Schools And Colleges In Delhi To Remain Closed Until Further Notice
Looking At Temples Or Community Centres As Alternate Sites For Schools: Education Ministry
Jharkhand Class 9th Result 2020: Live Update
JAC Class 9th result is expected to be announced at 1 pm today.
New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 9th result today. Reports have quoted JAC Chairperson saying that the Class 9th result will be released at 1 pm today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of the JAC. Close to 4.2 lakh students had appeared for Class 9th exam in schools affiliated to JAC.

JAC Class 9th Result

JAC Class 9th Result


Jharkhand JAC Class 9th Result 2020: Live Update


June 2, 10.50 am: JAC Class 9th exam was held in January.

June 2, 10.45 am: As per reports, JAC Class 9th result is expected today.

Click here for more Education News
JAC Result JAC results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jharkhand Board (JAC) To Announce Class 9th Result Today
Jharkhand Board (JAC) To Announce Class 9th Result Today
COVID-19: IISC Develops Indigenous Protype to Address Ventilator Shortage
COVID-19: IISC Develops Indigenous Protype to Address Ventilator Shortage
Kashmir Students Ask Punjab Chief Minister To Relax Fee Submission Dates in Universities
Kashmir Students Ask Punjab Chief Minister To Relax Fee Submission Dates in Universities
Authorities In Kashmir Planning To Reopen Schools From Mid-June
Authorities In Kashmir Planning To Reopen Schools From Mid-June
Cancel University Exams, Promote All Students: NSUI Writes To Delhi Government
Cancel University Exams, Promote All Students: NSUI Writes To Delhi Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................