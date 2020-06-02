Jharkhand Class 9th Result 2020: Live Update
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 9th result today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of the JAC. Close to 4.2 lakh students had appeared for Class 9th exam in schools affiliated to JAC.
Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 2, 2020 10:47 am IST
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 9th result today. Reports have quoted JAC Chairperson saying that the Class 9th result will be released at 1 pm today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of the JAC. Close to 4.2 lakh students had appeared for Class 9th exam in schools affiliated to JAC.
Jharkhand JAC Class 9th Result 2020: Live Update
June 2, 10.50 am: JAC Class 9th exam was held in January.
June 2, 10.45 am: As per reports, JAC Class 9th result is expected today.
Click here for more Education News
JAC Result JAC results