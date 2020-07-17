Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Class 12 result today at 1 pm.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Class 12th result today at 1 pm. This year over 2.4 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exam from schools affiliated to the JAC. The results have been delayed this year as evaluation was delayed due to the containment measures adopted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Jharkhand Class 12 result will be available on https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/ and https://www.jacresults.com/ .

In 2019, the pass percentage for Class 12th Science was 57%. For Class 12th Commerce, it was 70.44%. In Science stream, 94,326 students had registered while 35,052 had registered for Commerce.

After the Class 12 results are out, admission process for degree courses will begin.

There are seven universities in the state: Binod Bihari Mahto Koylanchal University, Dhanbad; Ranchi College, Ranchi (now upgraded as a Unitary State University and known as Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, Ranchi); Kolhan University, Chaibasa; Nilamber-Pitamber University, Palamu; Ranchi University, Ranchi; Sido Kanhu Murmu University (formerly known as Siddhu Kanhu University), Dumka and Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribagh.

Admission to the colleges affiliated to these universities will be notified to students at the official website https://jharkhanduniversities.nic.in/. A total of 112 colleges function in Jharkhand.

In the portal students can check the colleges and subject combinations available.

For 2019 academic session, a total of 1,39,471 application forms were received by the Jharkhand Department of Higher Education.