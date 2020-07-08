Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2020: Live Updates

JAC Class 10 Result 2020: Jharkhand Class 10 result will be announced today, at 1 pm, by the Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 8, 2020 7:42 am IST | Source: Careers360

Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2020: Live Updates
JAC Class 10 Result 2020 Today @ jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Class 10th results will be declared today by the Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, at 1 pm. The results will be available on the official websites of the board, jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Private portals, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host JAC Class 10 results. Candidates, however, are advised to verify their Class 10 JAC results from official sources for authentication.

This year, results have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the JAC Class 10 exams concluded as per schedule, but the evaluation for the JAC Class 10 answer sheets was delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The evaluation of answer sheets at 67 centres began on May 28, following the social- distancing norms.

The JAC Class 10th results were declared on May 18 last year. 70.77 per cent students passed in the Jharkhand Board 10th exam last year.

Live updates

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, is set to declare Class 10 final result today, at 1 pm, on the official websites, jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

