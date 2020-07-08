Image credit: Shutterstock JAC Class 10 Result 2020 Today @ jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will announce the Class 10 results today at 1 pm. The JAC Class 10 exams concluded as per schedule on February-end but the process of evaluation of the JAC Class 10 answer sheets got delayed due to the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to arrest the spread of COVID-19. The evaluation process began on May 28 following the protocols of social distancing at 67 centres in district headquarters across Jharkhand.

JAC Class 10 results will also be available on some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, students viewing the Class 10 JAC results from these private portals are advised to cross-check the results with the official sources for authentication.

70.77 per cent students qualified the Jharkhand Board 10th exam last year. The JAC Class 10th results were declared on May 18.

JAC Class 10 Result 2020: How to Check

STEP 1: Visit the official websites -- jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

STEP 2: Click on the designated link for Jharkhand Class 10 result

STEP 3: Insert the roll numbers and other required details in the spaces provided

STEP 4: Submit and view the Class 10 JAC results

How To Check JAC Class 10 Results On Private Portals

STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

STEP 2: Select the state -- Jharkhand

STEP 3: Select Class 10 results

STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number

STEP 5: Submit and access the JAC Class 10 results