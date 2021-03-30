Jharkhand Class 10 Board Exam Admit Card Released

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 10 Board exam admit card 2021

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit card for the secondary exams. The students can download the admit card from the official website, jac.nic.in, using their username and password. JAC will conduct the secondary (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exams from May 4 to 21. Class 10 exams will be held in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm, and Class 12 exams will be conducted from 2 to 5:15 pm.

Class 10 Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council- jac.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: 'Secondary Exam 2021 Admit Card'

Step 3: A new tab will open, enter your credentials such as username and password

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Class 10 admit card will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference

After downloading the admit card, students must read the details mentioned on it carefully. The admit card will have a mention of exam dates, timing, exam centre, exam centre address, COVID-19 guidelines, etc.

Practical Exams

The practical exams for Class 10 students will begin on April 6 and to continue till April 27 at their schools. To conduct the practical exams, the concerned principals will be required to collect the examination-related material from the district examination center till April 3. The marks secured in the practical examinations by the students are to be submitted at the DOE office by April 30, 2021.

Class 12 practical examination for Science, Commerce and Humanities streams will be held in two shifts from April 6 to April 27. The concerned principals can collect the exam-related material from the Council's office between April 1 and 3. Evaluated practical exam answer sheets can be submitted till April 30 (04:30 pm).