Jharkhand: Chief Minister Hemant Soren Urges NMC President To Allow Fresh Medical Admission

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a letter to the President of the National Medical Council, has requested not to stop the fresh admission of medical students in Dumka, Hazaribagh and Palamu medical colleges in Jharkhand. Earlier, the National Medical Commission has ordered that there will be no fresh admission into these three medical colleges for academic session 2020-21 citing lack of infrastructure and faculty.

As the NEET result 2020 has been declared and the admission process for the Medical Colleges has commenced, barring admission for this year has “sent a shock wave among the aspiring students of this poor, backward and tribal State,” Mr Soren said. “Candidates were all very hopeful and excited after the inauguration of these colleges.”

The Chief Minister said that due to the lockdown, some infrastructure work in the newly constructed college is yet to be completed. But the state government is aware and committed to fulfilling the needs of the medical college and the norms of the council.

The chief minister has assured, in his letter, that the infrastructure deficiencies as pointed out in the online assessment of National Medical Commission will be rectified by November 20, 2020. “The State Government is fully aware and committed to fulfilling the requirements of NMC norms. However, certain finishing works in the building infrastructure and installation of some equipment and furniture etc could not be completed due to the Lockdown imposed in March this year to control the spread of Covid-19. The infrastructure deficiencies will be rectified by November’ 30, 2020, positively."

Earlier, the Medical Council of India had granted permission for admission of 100 students in each of these colleges and accordingly admission process was completed for the academic year 2019-20. The Government of India had sanctioned three new Medical Colleges for the State of Jharkhand. These colleges were set up at Hazaribagh, Palamau and Dumka by upgrading the existing district hospitals. As per the Information provided by the minister, building infrastructure almost complete last year and all three campuses were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The deficiency of vacant positions of Senior Residents, Junior Residents and other Para Medical Staff will also be addressed by November 30, 2020. We are, however, facing certain constraints in filling up the vacant positions of Associate Professors and Professors as eligible candidates are not willing to work in these backward districts of the State. We are in the process of making certain amendments in the recruitment policy so that these vacant positions of senior faculty could also be filled up at the earliest,” the letter read.

In the interest of the aspiring students of poor, backward and tribal State, the chief minister has urged to reconsider the decision to stop fresh admission into these three medical colleges for this academic year 2020-21.