Jharkhand Board Result 2020: Evaluation of Class 10, Class 12 Answer Sheets Starts On May 28; Results In June

Evaluation of Jharkhand Class 10, Class 12 Answer Sheets Starts On May 28; Results In June

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, Ranchi, will start evaluating the answer sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets from May 28, reported All India Radio.

The evaluation will be done at 67 centres in district headquarters across Jharkhand. The JAC portal will broadcast a live evaluation process, as per a report, through CCTV cameras, to keep an eye on the precautionary measures followed at various centres.

The evaluation centres will be guided by standard protocols. Teachers for the evaluation process have to wear masks, use sanitizers in regular intervals and maintain social distancing, as per the directives issued by the state government, said the AIR report.

The council aims to release the Jharkhand Board result 2020 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students by June-end.

The Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, their evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of result were disrupted by the announcement of the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 and extended multiple times to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The Central Government had ordered all educational institutions and schools to suspend classes and exams to ensure safety of students amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

The lockdown, in its fourth phase till May 31, now has certain relaxations. The council has decided to start the process of evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets after they received a go-ahead from Jharkhand's state education department.

Earlier, CBSE had decided to start their evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam papers from May 10.