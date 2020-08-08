JAC Result 2020: Apply Online For Compartment Exam

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has opened the application window for the compartmental exams of Classes 10 and 12. Students who have failed in one or more subjects in JAC Class 10 and JAC Class 12 exams can apply online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The last date for the JAC Class 10th compartmental exam application is August 25 and the last date for the application of JAC 12th compartmental exam is August 26, 2020. Students can apply online for the compartmental exams in only three subjects including the optional subject.

JAC had released the Jharkhand Class 10th results on July 8. The JAC Class 10 exam, this year, had a pass percentage of 75.01 per cent. While the Jharkhand Academic Council had announced the JAC Class 12 results on July 17, 2020.

How To Apply For Jharkhand Board Compartment Exams 2020?

Step 1: Visit the official JAC website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Compartmental Secondary Examination, the Year 2020”

Step 3: On the new window, click on the student’s information sheet

Step 4: Download and take a print of the sheet and fill the details

Step 5: Submit the filled information sheet to the respective schools for online data submission

JAC compartmental exams application will be considered complete only if students pay the required fee before the deadline. The details of the application process, compartmental exam fees are mentioned in the official website of the council.