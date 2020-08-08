  • Home
  • Education
  • Jharkhand Board Result 2020: Application For Classes 10 And 12 Compartment Exam Starts

Jharkhand Board Result 2020: Application For Classes 10 And 12 Compartment Exam Starts

JAC Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has opened the compartment exam application window for the students who have failed in one or more subjects in JAC Class 10th and Class 12th exam.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 8, 2020 2:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2020: Apply For Scrutiny Till August 28
JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2020 Announced: Live Updates
JAC 10th Result 2020: Jamtara District Result Improves By 21.87 Percentage Points
JAC Class 10 Result 2020: 75.88% Boys Pass, Do Better Than Girls In Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exams
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2020 Today, Know How To Check
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results Tomorrow; Know How To Check
Jharkhand Board Result 2020: Application For Classes 10 And 12 Compartment Exam Starts
JAC Result 2020: Apply Online For Compartment Exam
New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has opened the application window for the compartmental exams of Classes 10 and 12. Students who have failed in one or more subjects in JAC Class 10 and JAC Class 12 exams can apply online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The last date for the JAC Class 10th compartmental exam application is August 25 and the last date for the application of JAC 12th compartmental exam is August 26, 2020. Students can apply online for the compartmental exams in only three subjects including the optional subject.

JAC had released the Jharkhand Class 10th results on July 8. The JAC Class 10 exam, this year, had a pass percentage of 75.01 per cent. While the Jharkhand Academic Council had announced the JAC Class 12 results on July 17, 2020.

How To Apply For Jharkhand Board Compartment Exams 2020?

Step 1: Visit the official JAC website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Compartmental Secondary Examination, the Year 2020”

Step 3: On the new window, click on the student’s information sheet

Step 4: Download and take a print of the sheet and fill the details

Step 5: Submit the filled information sheet to the respective schools for online data submission

JAC compartmental exams application will be considered complete only if students pay the required fee before the deadline. The details of the application process, compartmental exam fees are mentioned in the official website of the council.

Click here for more Education News
jharkhand academic council JAC 12th results JAC 10th results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AICTE Releases Environment Policy 2020; Focus On Research, Development On Environmental Issues
AICTE Releases Environment Policy 2020; Focus On Research, Development On Environmental Issues
WBJEE Cut Off 2020: College And Category Wise Rank List, Check Details
WBJEE Cut Off 2020: College And Category Wise Rank List, Check Details
Stories Of Freedom Struggle On Radio For Students In Madhya Pradesh For Independence Week
Stories Of Freedom Struggle On Radio For Students In Madhya Pradesh For Independence Week
Board Exams: Specially-Abled Haryana Girl Who Scored 2 In Maths Gets 100 After Re-Evaluation
Board Exams: Specially-Abled Haryana Girl Who Scored 2 In Maths Gets 100 After Re-Evaluation
Top Engineering Colleges in West Bengal, Check Details Here
Top Engineering Colleges in West Bengal, Check Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................