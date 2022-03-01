Jharkhand Board Releases JAC Class 12 Inter Exam Admit Card

JAC Class 12 inter admit cards released

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 12, or Intermediate, exam admit cards. The schools will have to download the intermediate Class 12 admit cards and make it available to the students. To access the Class 12th inter JAC admit cards, schools will be required to login at the website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in with the passwords and login details.

Class 12 Inter exams will be held from March 24 in offline centre-based mode. The JAC Class 12 intermediate examination will get over on April 25. This year, about eight lakh students would write the exam papers in Class 10 and 12 in the state.

JAC Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh told PTI: “We are all prepared for taking the board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 from March 24. The examination will take place in offline mode. However, all Covid guidelines including social distancing and wearing mask will be ensured at the examination places.”

JAC Admit Card: How To Download