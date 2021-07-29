Jharkhand Board Matric (Class 10) Result Declared, 95.93% Pass

JAC 10th result 2021 announced

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced Class 10 results today. The state has recorded 95.93 passing percentage. This year, 2,70,931 students secured the first division and 1,33,924 have got the second division. The official websites to check Jharkhand board results are jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students would need their exam roll number and code to check JAC 10th results.

The results may also be available on private websites—indiaresults or examresults- but students are advised to check their results on the official websites for authenticity.

After the CBSE and CISCE decided not to hold their board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jharkhand government also announced the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 board exams, conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council.

JAC 10th Result 2021: How To Check?

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on class 10 result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Submit details and view result.

Last Year’s Data

Last year, over 3.85 lakh students had appeared for 10th board exams in Jharkhand and 75.01 per cent students had passed. Pass percentage among boys was 75.88 per cent and among girls was 74.25 per cent.

1,48,051 students had been placed in first division, 12,24,036 in second division, and 16,841 in the third division.

In 2019, JAC 10th result was announced on May 16. 4,39,892 students appeared in JAC 10th board exam out of which 3,10,158 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 70.77 per cent.