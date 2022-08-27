Jharkhand Board JAC Not To Announce Class 11 Result 2022 Today: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JAC Class 11 exam scorecard at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com

JAC Class 11 Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will not announce the result of Class 11 exam today, August 27. A senior board official told Careers360, "the Class 11 result 2022 will be released next week, not today." Once released, the students who have appeared in the Class 11 exam can check and download scorecard on the official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com. The JAC Class 11 term 1 exam was held from May 7 to 9, and term 2 from June 16 to July 11.

To download the JAC Class 11 scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com. Use roll code, roll number, and click on submit. JAC 11th scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

JAC 11th Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Meanwhile, the pass percentage in the JAC Class 9 exam touched 92.27 per cent, the result was announced on August 26. The girl students have outperformed their male counterpart, while the pass percentage of female students was 92.38 per cent, male was 92.14 per cent. A total of 4.8 lakh (4,80,102) candidates appeared in the Class 9 exam held in June.

For details on JAC 11th result 2022, please visit the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com.