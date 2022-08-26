  • Home
Jharkhand Board JAC Class 9 Result 2022 Declared, How To Download Scorecard

JAC Class 9 Result 2022: The candidates can download the JAC 9th exam scorecard using roll number, roll code on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 26, 2022 2:39 pm IST

Download JAC 9th scorecard at jacresults.com
Image credit: jacresults.com

JAC Class 9 Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council today, August 26 declared the result for the Class 9 exam. The candidates appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com. The candidates can download the JAC 9th exam scorecard using roll number, roll code.

The candidates will get the original marksheet and pass certificate through their respective schools. Nearly, 4 lakh students appeared in the JAC Class 9 exam held in June.

JAC Class 9 Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com
  2. Click on the Class 9 exam 2022 result link
  3. Enter the log-in credentials- roll code/ roll number
  4. JAC Class 9 result will appear on the screen
  5. Download JAC Class 9 score card, take a print out for further reference.

JAC may also allow students to apply for re-verification or re-evaluation. Details regarding this will be announced by the Board shortly.

