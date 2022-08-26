Jharkhand Board JAC Class 9 Result 2022 Declared, How To Download Scorecard
JAC Class 9 Result 2022: The candidates can download the JAC 9th exam scorecard using roll number, roll code on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com
JAC Class 9 Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council today, August 26 declared the result for the Class 9 exam. The candidates appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com. The candidates can download the JAC 9th exam scorecard using roll number, roll code.
Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here
Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now
The candidates will get the original marksheet and pass certificate through their respective schools. Nearly, 4 lakh students appeared in the JAC Class 9 exam held in June.
JAC Class 9 Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard
- Visit the official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com
- Click on the Class 9 exam 2022 result link
- Enter the log-in credentials- roll code/ roll number
- JAC Class 9 result will appear on the screen
- Download JAC Class 9 score card, take a print out for further reference.
JAC may also allow students to apply for re-verification or re-evaluation. Details regarding this will be announced by the Board shortly.