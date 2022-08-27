Jharkhand Board JAC Class 8 Result 2022 Out, 90.33% Pass
JAC Class 8 Result 2022: A total of 4.54 lakh (4,54,146) students cleared the Class 8 exam successfully this year with a pass percentage of 90.33 per cent. The scorecard is available to download at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 27, 2022 3:44 pm IST
JAC Class 8 Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC announced the result for the Class 8 exam. A total of 4.54 lakh (4,54,146) students cleared the Class 8 exam successfully this year with a pass percentage of 90.33 per cent. JAC Class 8 result 2022 is available on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.
