Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10 Results 2022 Likely In A Day Or Two: Education Minister

The JAC is likely to declare the Jharkhand Board Class 10 results in a day or two, School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto said on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 20, 2022 4:53 pm IST | Source: PTI
Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10 Results 2022 Likely In A Day Or Two: Education Minister
Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10 results 2022 soon
Ranchi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results of the state board exam for Class 10 in a day or two, School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto said on Monday. The assessment was held in March-April. Mr Mahto told PTI, “The results could be declared in a day or two. We are making all efforts in this regard. However, it all depends on the final preparation by the JAC.”

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

ALSO READ | Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Minimum Passing Criteria For Plus Two Students

The state board examination for Class 10 started on March 24 and ended on April 20. JAC chairman Dr Anil Mahto told PTI, “We are engaged in final preparation for the announcement of the results. We cannot give any final date but we are trying to announce it as soon as possible. If we can complete the results by today midnight, we may announce it on Tuesday. Otherwise, the date will extend.”

ALSO READ | TNDGE Declares Tamil Nadu Board 10th, 12th Results 2022; Direct Link, Websites

The Council is also making arrangements to announce the results of the science stream of the state board exam for Class 12.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

