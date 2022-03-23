Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022 From March 24; Important Guidelines To Follow At Exam Centre

Image credit: shutterstock.com JAC 10th, 12th exams from March 24

JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to conduct the board examinations for Class 10 (Matriculation) and Class 12 (Intermediate) in offline mode from Thursday, March 24. Around seven lakh students, 2.81 lakh (2,81,436) will take class 12 exam, 3.99 lakh (3,99,010) will appear in their matriculation exam this year, according to JAC.

Browse: JAC 12th Board Model Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!

Recommended: Tips to Prepare better for JAC 12th Board Exams. Click Here

Admission Alert: Apply with your Class 12 score to ICFAI University Jharkhand, . Click Here

Jharkhand Academic Council will conduct the 10th, 12th exams in two shifts, class 10 exam will be held in morning shift, while 12th exam in afternoon shift.

JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Important Guidelines To Follow At Exam Centre

Students will be required to carry their admit card to the exam hall as it will be checked during the exam In view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation, students will have to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card and by the authorities. Jharkhand Academic Council will conduct the 10th, 12th exams in both morning and afternoon shifts. Students will have to report at least 30 minutes before the set exam timing to check their designated seats. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

The matriculation exam will be concluded on April 20, while intermediate examination on April 25.