Jharkhand Board JAC Announces Class 11 Result, 93.07% Pass

JAC Class 11 Result: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results for Class 11 exam. A total of 93.07 per cent students cleared the Class 11 exam successfully. The JAC Class 11 result is available on the official website- jacresults.com, the candidates can download Class 11 exam scorecard using roll code, roll number.

A total of 3.40 lakh (3,40,952) students passed in the JAC Class 11 exam out of 3.66 lakh (3,66,305) exam takers. The JAC Class 11 exam was held in two phases; phase one from May 7 to 9 and phase two from June 16 to July 11.

JAC Class 11 Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the 'JAC Class 11 result 2022' link

Enter the login credentials like roll code and roll number

JAC 11th result will be displayed on the screen

Download JAC Class 11 score card and take a print out for further reference.

Jharkhand board has recently announced the JAC Class 8 and Class 9 results. The pass percentage for JAC 8th exam is recorded at 90.33 per cent, while for Class 9, the pass percentage was 92.27 per cent.