Jharkhand Board JAC Announces Class 11 Result, 93.07% Pass

JAC Class 11 Result: A total of 3.40 lakh (3,40,952) students passed in the JAC Class 11 exam this year, the pass percentage touched 93.07 per cent

Updated: Sep 1, 2022 4:54 pm IST
Check JAC 11th result at jacresults.com
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JAC Class 11 Result: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results for Class 11 exam. A total of 93.07 per cent students cleared the Class 11 exam successfully. The JAC Class 11 result is available on the official website- jacresults.com, the candidates can download Class 11 exam scorecard using roll code, roll number.

A total of 3.40 lakh (3,40,952) students passed in the JAC Class 11 exam out of 3.66 lakh (3,66,305) exam takers. The JAC Class 11 exam was held in two phases; phase one from May 7 to 9 and phase two from June 16 to July 11.

JAC Class 11 Result 2022: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • Click on the 'JAC Class 11 result 2022' link
  • Enter the login credentials like roll code and roll number
  • JAC 11th result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download JAC Class 11 score card and take a print out for further reference.

Jharkhand board has recently announced the JAC Class 8 and Class 9 results. The pass percentage for JAC 8th exam is recorded at 90.33 per cent, while for Class 9, the pass percentage was 92.27 per cent.

