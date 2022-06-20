Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10, Class 12 Science Results Tomorrow

  • Home
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10 and Class 12 Science results will be announced tomorrow, June 21. School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto will declare the Class 10 Secondary and Class 12th Inter Science results at 2:30 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 20, 2022 5:39 pm IST
JAC 10th, 12th Science results tomorrow

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10 and Class 12 Science results will be announced tomorrow, June 21. School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto will declare the Class 10 Secondary and Class 12th Inter Science results at 2:30 pm. As many as 2,81,436 had appeared for the Class 12 JAC exam, while 3,99,010 appeared in matriculation, 10th exam, this year. The JAC 10th and JAC 12th inter exams were held in March-April.

The official websites to check Jharkhand board results are jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students would need their exam roll number and code to check JAC 10th and JAC 12th inter results tomorrow.

JAC Jharkhand Matric, Inter Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the JAC website
  2. Click on the result link
  3. Login with roll number and other required details
  4. Submit and download JAC result 2022

Last year, JAC Class 10th results were announced on July 29. The state recorded 95.93 pass percentage last year. As many as 2,70,931 students secured the first division and 1,33,924 were placed in the second division.

