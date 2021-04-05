Jharkhand Board Exams 2021: Practical Papers For Classes 10, 12 Begin Tomorrow

JAC Board Practical Papers For Classes 10, 12 Begin

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be starting the practical exams for Class 10 and Class 12 tomorrow. The practical exams will be conducted in two shifts so that the students can maintain social distancing inside the laboratories. The exams will be held over a period of 21 days till April 27.

Class 12 practical exams will be conducted separately for Science, Commerce and Humanities subjects.

The schools have been asked to ensure thermal scanning at the entrance of laboratories and provide sanitisers inside the building. JAC has already released the admit cards for the practical exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 at the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The students will have to login to the JAC exam portal using their username and password and access the Jharkhand admit card. They must carry their admit cards to the exam centres.

School principals had been asked to collect the exam-related material from the Council's office between April 1 and 3. They will have to submit the evaluated practical exam answer sheets till April 30 (04:30 pm).

JAC will conduct the secondary (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) theory exams from May 4 to 21. Class 10 exams will be held in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm, and Class 12 exams will be conducted from 2 to 5:15 pm.