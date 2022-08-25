Jharkhand Board Class 8 Result 2022 Soon; Know Official Website, How To Check

JAC Class 8 results soon at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will announce the Class 8 result soon. The official result websites of the board -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com will host the JAC board result 2022 Class 8. The JAC Class 8 exams were held in June and July. To access the JAC Class 8 result 2022, students will be required to enter their names and roll numbers on the login window.

JAC Class 8 results will also be available on some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, students accessing the JAC 8th results from these private portals are advised to cross-check the results with the official sources for authentication.

“Results For JAC Class 8 Annual Examination 2022 Will Be Announced Soon. Please Wait For Official Notification From JAC,” a statement on the official website said.

JAC Class 8 Result 2022: How to Check

STEP 1: Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

STEP 2: Click on the designated link for Jharkhand Class 8 result

STEP 3: Insert the roll numbers and other required details in the spaces provided

STEP 4: Submit and view the Class 8 JAC results