The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will announce the Class 12 results today in the afternoon. The official website of the board -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in will host the JAC board result 2020 Class 12. The JAC Class 12 exams were held over February and March but the process of evaluation got delayed due to the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. An official from JAC has confirmed to NDTV the JAC Class 12 results date and time. A total of 2.40 lakh students have taken the JAC Class 12 exams in all the streams combined: Arts, Science and Commerce.

JAC Class 12 results will also be available on some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, students viewing the Class 12 JAC results from these private portals are advised to cross-check the results with the official sources for authentication.

JAC Class 12 Result 2020: How to Check

STEP 1: Visit the official websites -- jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

STEP 2: Click on the designated link for Jharkhand Class 12 result

STEP 3: Insert the roll numbers and other required details in the spaces provided

STEP 4: Submit and view the Class 12 JAC results

How To Check JAC Class 12 Results On Private Portals

STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

STEP 2: Select the state -- Jharkhand

STEP 3: Select Class 12 results

STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number

STEP 5: Submit and access the JAC Class 12 results

Jharkhand Board had announced Class 10 results on July 8. Overall 75.01 per cent students have passed the JAC Class 10 results. Pass percentage among boys is 75.88 per cent and 74.25 per cent girls.