The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, is set to announce the Class 10th results tomorrow at 1 pm on jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 7, 2020 8:42 pm IST

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results Tomorrow; Know How To Check
JAC 10th Results 2020 Tomorrow; Know How To Check
New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Class 10th results will be declared tomorrow. A source close to NDTV confirmed the declaration of Class 10 results of Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC. Although the JAC Class 10 exams concluded as per schedule on February-end, the evaluation for the JAC Class 10 answer sheets started on May 28 due to the nationwide lockdown. The evaluation process began following the protocols of social distancing at 67 centres in district headquarters across Jharkhand.

In 2019, 70.77 per cent students qualified the Jharkhand Board 10th exam. The Class 10th JAC results were declared on May 18.

JAC 10th result will be available on the board's official website -- jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and students can check their Jharkhand 10th results using the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the JAC 10th result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Submit and view JAC Class 10th result.

The JAC Class 8 and JAC Class 9 results were declared in early June and JAC Class 11 results were declared on July 4.

